The Ondo State Government, on Thursday, reiterated its stand on the ban on pubs and nightclubs operating beyond 12 midnight, over insecurity concerns.

This is contained in a statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in Akure.

According to him, relevant security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, have been briefed and directed to carry out this renewed directive.

Mr Ojogo said the ban was imperative due to continued rising cases of insecurity in the state, especially in Akure, the state capital.

The commissioner noted that some cases of insecurity had been traced to activities of cult groups with nightclub activities, especially those with locations on the major roads.

“In the light of the foregoing, government wishes to reiterate its ban on late hour activities of Night Clubs, Pubs and Public Bars.

“Succinctly, any violation of this ban from 12 midnight shall be met with a commensurate action by relevant authorities.

“For emphasis, no night club, pub or bar must operate beyond midnight, starting from today, Thursday,” he said.

(NAN)