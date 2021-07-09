ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos State have announced the arrest of four suspected cultists belonging to ‘Aiye’ confraternity, while celebrating the annual Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as Black Axe 7/7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 7 every year, most cult groups gather to celebrate themselves.

The spokesman for the command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Adejobi said the police operatives attached to Area “J”, Ajah and Ogombo Division of the command arrested the four suspects belonging to ‘Aiye’ confraternity on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

According to him, the operatives on routine Stop and Search, arrested two of the suspects, aged 23 and 43 at Eleko Junction, Ajah Area at 1.30p.m., with the regalia of ‘Aiye’ confraternity.

Similarly, the police operatives attached to Ogombo Division also arrested two suspects belonging to same ‘Aiye’ confraternity, aged 25 and 28, on July 8, at about 6.30a.m. , in Ogombo Area of Lagos State.

“Items recovered from them include one locally-made double barrel short gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge and some regalia belonging to ‘Aiye’ confraternity.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

The police spokesperson reiterated the command’s commitment to sustain its fight against cultism and other forms of criminality in Lagos State. (NAN)