The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday swore in Biliaminu Agunbiade as the new Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the new chairman to ensure a successful end of the tenure of his predecessor.

He also charged him to work with the leadership of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), at the state and local government levels to secure total victory for the party in the July 24 council elections.

Mr Agunbiade, a former Vice Chairman of Eti-Osa East LCDA, became the new council chairman following the demise of the immediate past chairman, Abdul-Rafiu Olatunji, who died on June 21.

The governor said that there was the need for continuity of good governance in Eti-Osa East LCDA, hence, urging Mr Agunbiade to carry on with the good works that the former chairman started in the council.

”I want to congratulate you, Hon. Biliaminu Samson Agunbiade, on this occasion marking the formal transfer of mandate of leadership of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area to you.

”This event is taking place barely 15 days to the local government elections.

”I have listened to you and I have heard your commitment at ensuring that come July 24, you will do everything within your power to ensure that our party, APC becomes successful at the forthcoming elections.

”Your major responsibility therefore, is to ensure a successful end of the tenure and more importantly, work together with the leadership of our party both at the state and local government levels to secure total victory for our party on July 24, 2021 as a befitting tribute to the memory of Hon. Abdul-Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu described the late Olatunji as energetic, competent, illustrious son and one of the shining beacons in Eti-Osa.

”I know him (Olatunji) personally. I know he was one of our shining beacons. His death was quite painful.

”It occurred at the twilight of his first tenure of four years and on the verge of securing another term, having won the primary election to contest the July 24 local government election on the platform of our great party.

”We commiserate with his family and the good people of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace,” he said.

Giving a vote of assurance, Mr Agunbiade, who said his emergence as chairman was divine and the will of God, assured the governor that he would continue where his predecessor stopped.

He promised to discharge his duties diligently and abide by the rules and regulations of governance and also the APC manifesto.

”I am going to pick it up from where my chairman stopped and I assure you that I am going to deliver my local government to our party, APC come July 24 local government elections.

”We will also protect the lives and property of our indigenes and non-indigenes across the local government.

”Mr Governor, I want to appreciate your effort and good job you have been doing in Lagos State. May the Lord in His infinite mercy continue to guide you and bless you in future endeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Continue the good job you have been doing in Lagos State; the entire Lagosians are fully behind you,” Mr Agunbiade said.

(NAN)