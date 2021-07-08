ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says five persons lost their lives in a traffic accident around Christopher University on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

Olusola Ojuoro, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of TRACE, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Mr Ojuoro explained that the accident, which involved a truck and a passenger bus, occurred at 9.15 a.m. due to wrong overtaking.

He said nine persons, six males and three females were involved in the accident.

Mr Ojuoro noted that three females and two males lost their lives in the accident.

He said that corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Idera Hospital, where the survivors were receiving treatment.

Mr Ojuoro said the two vehicles involved in the accident had been evacuated with the help of TRACE personnel, Federal Road Safety Corps and other sister agencies.

The commander, who said normalcy had returned to the expressway, advised motorists to always exercise patience and desist from wrong overtaking, to avoid accidents and unnecessary loss of lives.

The accident happened exactly one month after 14 people lost their lives in an accident on the Long Bridge axis of the expressway.

(NAN)