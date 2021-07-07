ADVERTISEMENT

A 36-year-old lawyer, Adetunji Adenubi, on Wednesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a client of N8.6 million.

Mr Adenubi is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Haruna Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 19, at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Ipaja, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim said the defendant collected the N8.6 million from the complainant, Usman Salako, that he would sell a half plot of land to him, but failed to do so.

He said the defendant converted the money to his own use and all efforts by the complainant to retrieve his money failed.

Mr Ibrahim said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Defence Counsel, Grace Adenubi, urged the court to grant her client bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Kehinde Awoyinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Awoyinka adjourned the case until July 16 for trial. (NAN)