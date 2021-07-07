ADVERTISEMENT

The police authorities in Ogun and Lagos states say they have placed police officers on red alert ahead of the 7/7 annual celebration (also known as ‘boogie-night’) of confraternities in the states.

This is contained in a press statement released by the Ogun and Lagos police spokespersons, Abimbola Oyeyemi and Muyiwa Adejobi respectively.

“Intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Police Command, reveals that members of various unlawful cult groups are planning to mark what they called “7/7” on Wednesday, being 7th of July, 2021.

“The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties,” Mr Oyeyemi said in the statement.

The police spokesperson said in view of the development, the command will reinforce security in the state, and persons planning such a move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the Command’s tactical squads namely: SWAT, Anti-Cultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the DPOs and Area Commanders have been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the State.

“The full weight of the law will descend on members of any unlawful societies who intend to use public places to perpetrate evil, as the Command will not fold its arms, while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the State,” the Ogun police said.

In Lagos, the police say they have identified some of the cultist groups planning to partake in the 7/7 celebration.

‘Red alert’ in Lagos

Mr Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said 7/7 is an annual celebration of the Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe and police officers have been put on red alert to curtail this.

“The Police Command, based on available and processed intelligence at its disposal, has deemed it necessary to warn the group to desist from any celebration to commemorate today 7/7/2021 and put measures in place to fortify the state against any unlawful gathering, procession, lawlessness and possible breakdown of law and order in Lagos State.

“The Command, therefore, warns any group of persons under any nomenclature particularly members of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe, to steer clear of Lagos State as the police and other security agencies are prepared to go after and deal with them within the ambits of the law,” Mr Adejobi said.

He added that the Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical Units to monitor the activities of cultists and intensify patrols across the state.

The police appealed to parents and guardians to warn their wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering. Hoteliers are also warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering, as owners of such facilities will be liable for prosecutions.

The police also urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation, assuring that the command will roll out all in its arsenal to deal with any group trying to foment troubles in the state.