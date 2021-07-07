ADVERTISEMENT

The six Southwest governors in the country on Tuesday met with Senators and House of Representatives members from the zone in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the meeting was conveyed to discuss issues of national interest, particularly the positions of the governors on the ongoing constitutional review.

The meeting was attended by all the six governors in the zone and all the National Assembly members from the zone.

The Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, and Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in a statement, said they discussed so many areas of interest, particularly, constitutional amendments.

“The meeting, which had Governors, distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives, discussed so many areas of interest.

“But most importantly, the meeting today (Tuesday) deliberated on constitutional amendments. And we have resolved that we would present a common position as regards amendments to the constitution,” he said in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“In order to achieve this, this meeting has set up a committee. The committee is made up of distinguished Senators led by the caucus chairman, House of Representatives members led by the Caucus chairman, and Attorneys of the Southwest states.

“The Committee is to harmonize our positions so that we can present it as and when necessary before the two houses and, at the end of the day, have the Constitutional amendment that has our serious input.”

This newspaper earlier reported that 17 southern governors met on Monday and agreed that power should shift to the Southern part of the country in 2023.