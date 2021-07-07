Lagos State Governor with 2019/2020 outstanding officers (Junior & Senior Categories) in the Public service at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday presented 10 cars to public servants who have distinguished themselves in the State Civil Service.

Mr Sanwo-Olu presented the cars at the Luncheon with the Year 2019/2020 Outstanding Officers (Junior and Senior categories) in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas held in Ikeja.

He also announced a N5 million cash gift for a Level 16 officer in Lagos State Civil Service for winning an impromptu quiz competition personally coordinated by the governor.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged officers in the state civil service to continue to be change agents and outstanding public servants.

He encouraged civil servants to continue striving for excellence and live as examples in whatever they do.

The governor also urged them not to give up in being the best to justify the confidence reposed in them, as well as “letting people have something good and original to say about them”.

Mr Sanwo-Olu commended the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, for his efforts.

He said the state government was committed to the welfare and service it promised to deliver to the state.

The recipients of the cars who emerged through a raffle draw at the grand finale of activities lined up to commemorate the Year 2021 Public Service Day, comprised four junior and six senior officers.

Recipients in the junior category were Basirat Shogbola, Olalere Alaka, Kikelomo Ogunbiaro and Olufunmilayo Alase.

Those in the senior category were Olanrewaju Jaji, Olayiwola Odukoya, Adekunle Ipaye, Waheed Alaba, Victoria Adegbite and Olanrewaju Disu.

A Level 16 officer in Public Service Staff Development Centre, Taofeek Ajetunmobi, won a N5 million gift from the governor.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, Mr Muri-Okunola, urged the awardees not to rest on their oars.

According to him, the objective of the best officer awards was a bid to recognise and reward excellence.

He urged them to continue to exhibit the high sense of responsibility, diligence, commitment to duty and unalloyed loyalty which were the qualities and values for which they had been recognised.

The HOS said that 166 out of 180 nominees were recommended for the Outstanding Officers’ Award, and the awardees comprised 101 officers in the senior category and 65 officers in the junior category.

Mr Muri-Okunola said this year’s Public Service Week featured various activities, which included mass walk for fitness, variety show, among others.

