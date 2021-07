ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Osun on Tuesday said they had rescued four commuters reportedly kidnapped on Tafida Imesi-Ile and Ilare/Esa-Odo Roads on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement in Osogbo said that a combined team of policemen and local security outfits carried out the rescue operation.

Ms Opalola, however, said one of the local security operatives lost his life during a gun duel with the kidnappers, while another sustained gunshot injuries.

The statement added that as soon as the Commissioner of Police in Osun , Olawale Olokode, received a distress call that some people had been abducted, he drafted a combined team of Police Tactical Unit, JTF and other security outfits to rescue the abducted commuters.

“The victims were rescued just about 3:05 p.m. today (Tuesday) on Erin-Ijesa, Ibokun road sequel to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.

“No ransom was paid, however, we lost one of the local security operatives. One of the victims who was injured during the exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers is currently responding to treatment.”

The official stated that the commissioner of police appealed to the good citizens of the state to report any suspected person(s) with bullet wounds to the police.

He was quoted in the statement to have also assured the public of their safety saying that security measures had been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

The rescue came on the same day the police reported the kidnap of a traveller in Ede town, Osun State.

(NAN)