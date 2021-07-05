ADVERTISEMENT

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Peju Ugboma, a Lagos chef who died of complications from fibroid surgery, began Monday with the hospital in the eye of the storm questioning the autopsy report submitted by the pathologists.

Abimbola Akeredolu, the lawyer representing Premier Medical Specialist Centre, urged the coroner to reject the report submitted by John Obafunwa and O. Oyewole, the pathologists.

She said the report, which showed that Mrs Ugboma died from post-surgical internal bleeding, “lacked systematic procedure.”

The coroner’s inquest, headed by Chief Magistrate Mukaila Fadeyi, was initially stalled as processes were delayed by the counsels.

Further hearing was adjourned to July 12.

Ms Ugboma died last April after a surgery at the hospital.

Her family said an independent autopsy by the pathologists showed that she suffered internal bleeding after the surgical procedure, with about two litres of blood deposited in her abdomen and pelvic area.

Counsel to the family at the inquest, Olisa Agbakoba, had earlier requested at the preliminary sitting that the Coroner’s inquest be carried out by an independent practitioner.

The Director of Public Prosecution at the Lagos Ministry of Justice was represented by Seun Akinde, who served as the state counsel.

Also present was Babatunde Ogungbamila, who represented the deceased’s family along with Mr Agbakoba.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), represented by Abimbola Ojenike, was present to observe the proceedings.

Last month, the FCCPC had instituted a public hearing on the matter where a medical consultant attributed her death to negligence.

The Premier Medical Specialist Centre’s doctor, who was billed to testify, snubbed the hearing.