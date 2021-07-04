ADVERTISEMENT

Four people were confirmed dead on Sunday as a result of multiple accident involving a truck at Bode Market in the Molete area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Uche Chukwurah, the state sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Mrs Chukwurah said: ” The incident occurred at about 9:25 a.m. One male adult, a male child, and two female adults were victims of the accident.

“The suspected cause of the accident is brake failure and loss of control.

“It is a multiple crash that involved a truck, a Honda car, motorcycle, and a tricycle.

“Two injured victims have been taken to Lifeway Medical Centre, Bode, and Molete Medical Centre.

“The deceased, the male adult and a female adult, were taken by their relatives, while the male child and the other female adult were deposited at Adeoyo Mortuary.”

NAN reports that the Oyo State Fire Service, a towing vehicle, officers of the Nigeria Police Force, and Amotekun Corps were on the ground to rescue the victims.

A witness, Farouk Ibrahim, told NAN that the brake of the truck failed at Oje Market.

Mr Ibrahim claimed that the driver of the truck was struggling to avoid a tricycle rider, who stayed on the road when suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

He said the accident would have been prevented if people had listened and adhered to the closure of the market for a seven-day prayer. (NAN)