ADVERTISEMENT

The acclaimed winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Amuwo Odofin local government in Lagos State, Dipo Olorunrinu, has sued the party over alleged substitution of his name.

Mr Olorunrinu, a former Lagos lawmaker, was pronounced the winner at the primaries held on May 29.

In the suit he filed before a Lagos high court, Mr Olorunrinu claimed that APC members duly elected him to be the party’s candidate in local government elections in Lagos State billed for July 24.

The plaintiff alleged that he was substituted by the party with the incumbent Chairman of Amuwo Odofin council, Valentine Buraimoh, to enable him to serve a second term.

The plaintiff alleged that the substitution came after his name was published in some national newspapers by the state chapter of APC as the winner.

He also claimed that the substitution came after the party handed over to him a form from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), to fill.

Defendants in the suit include Mr Buraimoh, LASIEC, APC national body, and APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The others are APC Lagos State Caretaker Committee and Tunde Balogun, Chairman, Lagos State APC Caretaker Committee.

The court processes were pasted on Plot 3553B, Bola Lateef Crescent, Amuwo-Odofin, the residence of Mr Buraimoh as well as at the Apapa residence of Mr Balogun.

Hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 7.

NAN reports that APC had on June 4 unveiled the list of its chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates for the council elections.

The list was signed by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Balogun, and the Secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi.

The party unveiled Mr Olorunrinu and Maureen Ashara as the Chairmanship and Vice-Chairmanship candidates, respectively, for Amuwo-Odofin council. (NAN)