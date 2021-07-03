ADVERTISEMENT

Security operatives have dispersed the Yoruba nation agitators who had gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos.

The agitators, numbering over 100, had stormed the Freedom Park waving ‘Oduduwa nation’ flags and banners and clamouring for a ‘sovereign’ state.

The police fired guns and tear gas canisters into the air and used water cannons to spray water at the crowd in an attempt to disperse them.

The police action came shortly after Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu addressed journalists at the park saying the police were there to ensure there was no “security breach” in the state.

“We are not saying you should not protests, we want you to send a detailed letter to the police stating the number and identities of the protesters. Also, the location should be in the letter,” he said.

He said the Yoruba nation letter received by the command was “open-ended.”

As of the time of filing this report, two of the agitators had been arrested along the Ketu exit point in Ojota.

The two, a man and a woman, were arrested during a stop and search operation for purportedly decorating their blue Toyota Highlander vehicle with a Yoruba nation banner.

They were taken away in a police vehicle.

The police had earlier sealed off the park, before the 10 a.m. scheduled starting time for the rally.

Despite a warning from the police in Lagos against the rally, the organisers had vowed to proceed with the event.

Sunday Igboho, a pro-Yoruba self-determination campaigner and one of the organisers, also insisted the rally would go ahead despite the attack on his home by operatives of the State Security Service.