More than a dozen police vehicles have been stationed around the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, ahead of today’s Yoruba nation rally.
A combined unit of OP MESA, task force, and Rapid Response Squad and police officers numbering over 60 are present around the vicinity of the park.
Despite a warning from the police in Lagos against the rally, the organisers had vowed to proceed with the event.
