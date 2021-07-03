ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government says it would divert traffic flow at Brewery and Ijora Level Crossings for the construction of railway modernisation project from Sunday, July 4 to August 1.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said it was in line with the Nigerian railway modernisation project, Lagos-Ibadan section, with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

Mr Oladeinde disclosed that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd., would commence asphalt and drainage works on the first lane from July 4 to July 18 and would proceed to the second lane from July 1 to August 1.

“A counter flow will be created on the lane that is free when rehabilitation works is ongoing on the other to enable motorists ply the route and reach their various destinations without much difficulty.

“We urge road users to comply with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to minimise inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction lasts,” Mr Oladeinde said.

He said the Lagos government had appealed to residents especially motorists to cooperate fully with the interventions made available to ease traffic flow.

Mr Oladeinde said the project was aimed at achieving a seamless Multi Modal Transport System that would provide viable options for movement and subsequently meet the transportation needs of a larger population. (NAN).