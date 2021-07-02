ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State on Friday announced the arrest of four suspects with adulterated petroleum products.

Aniekan Udoeyop, state commandant of the corps, disclosed this at a news briefing in his office in Benin.

Mr Udoeyop said the suspects, including the man who claimed ownership of the product, were arrested on Thursday, by the anti-vandal unit of the corps on the Benin-Sapele Road.

He said the petroleum product, suspected to be adulterated AGO, otherwise known as diesel, was concealed in 420 jerry cans of 25 litres each, which is approximately 10,500 litres.

The suspects had made useful information to the corps, and would soon be arraigned on completion of investigation, he said.

Mr Udoeyop said this would serve as a deterrent to other criminally-minded persons in the state, to desist from criminality and seek genuine and legal means of livelihood.

He added that the corps would work with sister security agencies to ensure that the state was rid of criminals.

The man, who claimed ownership of the product, who was among the suspects, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he bought the product from the iron market in Warri, Delta State.

He also told NAN that they were taking the product to the By-pass in Benin before they were apprehended by operatives of the NSCDC.

(NAN)