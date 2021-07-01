ADVERTISEMENT

Armed robbers raided a commercial bank in Otun Ekiti, Moba local government area of Ekiti State, on Thursday killing a police officer and injuring others.

Witnesses said the robbers arrived at the bank, situated in the heart of the town, at about 5 p.m. and shot in the air to scare away people.

“The robbers forced their way into the banking hall with dynamite and carted away huge amount of money in ‘Ghana must go bag,'” said a witness who requested not to be named.

The bank officials and customers reportedly managed to find safety before the police reinforced and chased the robbers away.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite, but said they were unable to gain entry into the bank.

Mr Abutu said the men of the command and military men attached to the area engaged the robbers in a gun duel, which resulted in the death of one of the mobile police officers.

“There was a bank robbery incident today in Otun-Ekiti at about 5:00 pm, and in the process of shoot out between our men and armed robbers. We, unfortunately, lost one of our men,” he said.

“The commissioner of police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident in ensuring the armed robbers are arrested and brought to book.”

Thursday’s robbery came barely two years after armed robbers stormed a bank in Oye-Ekiti, in a daylight operation, carting away money from the vault and also robbing customers.