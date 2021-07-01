The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has reacted to the reported attack on the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a self-styled activist also known Sunday Igboho.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, said the attack on Mr Igboho’s house “is a sad indicator that we are fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha when anyone who expressed opinions contrary to the government’s position would be fatally attacked.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that gunmen allegedly invaded Mr Igboho’s house, located in Soka, Ibadan, capital of Oyo State around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

His vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were reportedly destroyed.

The attack occurred barely 72 hours to the plan by Mr Igboho and others to hold a rally in Lagos to further canvas for a Yoruba nation.

Afenifere expresses worry

Reacting to the attack, Afenifere said the failure of security agencies to confront the attackers further implicated the government.

The group, however, called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land”.

Speaking with BBC pidgin on Thursday afternoon, Mr Igboho said he has canceled the rally scheduled to take place in Lagos.

But one of the agitators under the umbrella of Ilana Omo Oodua, Banji Akintoye, said the body would go ahead despite the attack on Igboho’s house.

“We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 3rd, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled,” he said in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Police warn against protest

Meanwhile police in Lagos on Thursday said it would not allow any form of rally scheduled to hold in the state on July 3 by agitators of the Oodua Republic and Yoruba Nation.

Lagos police command spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that “no rally will be allowed, under whatever guise, in any part of the state. The Command, therefore, warns the organisers and their followers against staging the planned rally and stay clear of the streets of Lagos for the interest of the State and the general public as anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally will be dealt with within the ambits of the law.”

Yoruba Nation agitation is a political ideology to realise the independence and sovereign country for the Yoruba race in Nigeria but many political leaders in the region have rejected the idea.

Former Governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Bisi Akande and all leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West, in a meeting in Lagos last month, opposed the agitation.

They rather called for restructuring of the polity, ethnic and religious unity instead of a divided nation.

Read Afenifere’s statement below:

The news of fatal attack on the residence of Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho in the early hours of Thursday, July 1, 2021 is a sad indicator that we are fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha when anyone who expressed opinions contrary to government’s position would be fatally attacked.

Nigerians woke up this morning to the unsavoury news of an attack on the residence of the Yoruba activist, Igboho, in Soka area of Ibadan by armed men reportedly in army and DSS uniforms. Reports have it that the invaders came in 15 vehicles.

The attack came less than 72 hours to the plan by Igboho and others to hold a rally in Lagos to further canvass for a Yoruba nation this Saturday. The manner of attack indicated culpability on the part of those in authority

We are forced into this deduction for a number of reasons. Firstly, eye witness accounts indicated that vehicles and uniforms of the attackers were that of the security agencies. Secondly, the failure of security agencies to confront the attackers further implicated the government.

We recall with sadness how voices that were opposed to the dictatorial tendencies of Abacha regime were under serious attacks. We recalled how patriots like General Alani Akinrinade, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Pa Alfred Rewane, etc were attacked, resulting in the untimely and gruesome murder of Pa Rewane.”

What is wrong in canvassing for self-determination so long as such agitation is devoid of violence? The constitution the country is running guarantees the right of every Nigerian to express an opinion and even carry out rallies as long as such is done without violence.

To the best of our knowledge, none of the rallies that Sunday Igboho has led in his campaign for the Yoruba nation could be said to be violent nor was he implicated in illegal activities. Why then should he be subjected to the kind of treatment his household received on Thursday morning?