ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect for allegedly blackmailing a resident and extorting her to the tune of N7 million.

According to a statement by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson, on Thursday, the suspect threatened to upload nude pictures of the woman on the internet.

The suspect, Adetoro Kazeem, was arrested at his residence at No 2, Paara street Alakia area of Ibadan.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by one Gloria Ogunnupebi, who reported at Obalende divisional headquarters Ijebu-Ode that, in the month of May 2021, she received a message from a strange foreign number via a voice note on her WhatsApp that she should send the sum of N200,000 or else her nude picture will be uploaded on social media for public consumption.

“She stated further that, to prevent the caller from exposing her to moral and public ridicule, she sent the said amount to him, with the hope that everything is over.

“But surprisingly, the person continue(d) demanding for money from her every two weeks, and that she has extorted her up to the tune of N7,363,900,” the statement reads.

Following the complaint made by Mrs Ogunnupebi, who is said to be suicidal due to the incident, the police swung into action.

Mr Oyeyemi said the DPO of Obalende Division, Salami Murphy, mobilised detectives to go after the suspect.

“The detectives embarked on intelligence and technical base investigation, and they successfully traced the suspect to his hideout in Ibadan Oyo State, where he was apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who confessed to the commission of the crime, informed the investigators that he has many OPAY accounts with different names through which he used to receive money from his victims,” the police spokesperson said.

The commissioner of police in the state, Edward Awolowo, ordered an in-depth investigation into the past activities of the suspect with a view to charging him to court as soon as possible, the statement contained.