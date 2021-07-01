ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill seeking to rename the Tai Solarin College of Education to Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology.

The passage of the bill, titled H.B. NO 066/OG/2021- The Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu-Ajose, Law, 2021 and H.B. No. 065/OG/2021, came barely 48 hours after it scaled second reading in the House.

According to the lawmakers, the passage of the bill was meant to put in place legislations targeted at addressing the identity challenge being faced by the college of education in accessing intervention funds, while broadening its scope and operations as well as positioning the institution for better academic performance.

They emphasised that the choice of proposing a new name in honour of Mr Adetona, the 87-year-old Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, was well-deserved recognition for the paramount ruler especially in recognition of his efforts towards the development of the state.

The Assembly also passed a bill on the State Fiscal Responsibility Commission (Amendment) Law, 2021, which would ensure prudent management of the State’s resources, thereby achieving greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations.

The passage of the bills followed the separate presentations of the reports of the committee on Education, Science and Technology by the Chairman, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa, as well as his Finance and Appropriation counterpart, Kunle Sobukanla, who equally moved the motions for their adoption.

The motions were seconded respectively by Adegoke Adeyanju and Ganiyu Oyedeji and supported by the whole House through a voice vote. Afterwards, the bills were read and adopted clause by clause by the Committee of the House.

Subsequently, the motion for the third reading of the bills was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by Mr Ademuyiwa and AbdulBashir Oladunjoye respectively; after which the Deputy Clerk of the House, Funmi Adeyemi, took the third reading of the bills before the lawmakers.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, directed that the clean copies of the bills be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for assent.

The Tai Solarin College of Education, located in Ijebu Ode, was formerly known as the Ogun State College of Education. It was established in 1978 by the Ogun State government.

The institution was renamed after Mr Solarin, a renowned educator, author, and social critic who died in 1994.