The operatives of Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted 3,186 parcels of Cannabis sativa valued at N91.4 million being conveyed in a sand truck along Seme-Badagry Expressway.

Abdulahi Hussiain, the Customs Public Relations Officer, Seme Command, in a statement on Wednesday, said the tipper was intercepted in the early hours of Tuesday, based on ‘credible intelligence reports’.

According to Mr Hussiain, the vehicle, after careful examination, was found to contain 41 sacks containing 3,186 parcels of Cannabis Sativa.

He said the Controller of Seme Custums Command, Bello Jibo, commended the gallant officers who made the discovery.

Mr Jibo urged them to sustain the tempo with a view to fighting smuggling within nooks and crannies of the Command in whatever form

The controller advised the officers to always collaborate with the host community in ensuring a harmonious relation to achieve more results.

He called on general public to cooperate with customs in its duty of implementing government policies to generate revenue and improve the economy.

Mr Jibo said that the customs was also tasked with providing professional and quality service that would enhance development in the country. (NAN)