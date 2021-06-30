ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos said they have arrested 144 suspects at blackspots in the Ebute-Meta area of Lagos.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement he released on Wednesday.

He said the arrest is in furtherance of the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to get rid of criminals and miscreants in the state.

The spokesperson said the raid of suspects occurred around 1:00 midnight on Wednesday.

“The combined team of operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Command’s Special Squad and Taskforce raided some blackspots at Ebutte Meta area of Lagos State today Wednesday 30th June 2021 at 1 a.m. and arrested One Hundred and Forty-Four (144) male suspects.

“The raid was at the instance of the intelligence reports and the special request for assistance from the neighborhood to dislodge criminals hibernating in some of the shanties in the area,” the statement reads.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said many dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be Indian hemp, and suspected stolen items were recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court as urgent as possible,” he said in the statement.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Odumosu, said police officers in the state are ready to flush miscreants and hoodlums out of Lagos, and secure public space in the State.

He warned sponsors and aiders of hoodlums and criminals in the state to desist from such criminal act, as the police will not spare anyone caught promoting crimes and violence in Lagos State.