The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) says it has arrested a popcorn seller (name withheld) for allegedly attacking its officials on Tuesday while carrying out their official duties.

The LAGESC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola Akinpelu, a retired commissioner of police, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement released by Kehinde Adebayo, Head of Public Affairs of the Agency.

Mrs Akinpelu, who described the suspect as 30 years old street trader, said he was apprehended at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, around Railway Crossing, Fagba, in Ifako-Ijaye Local Council Development Area, during official patrol.

“The suspect said to be hawking popcorn, upon sighting the Agency’s operatives brought out dangerous weapons such as knife (dagger) and charms to attack the operatives.

“He was eventually subdued and brought to the Agency’s Headquarter for subsequent investigation.

“The suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution to serve as deterrent to others,” she said.

Mrs Akinpelu condemned the incessant attacks on the agency’s personnel who were out to discourage illegal street trading in the state.

She noted that such attacks had inflicted serious injuries on the officials, stressing that sometimes, such attacks lead to loss of live of an officer.

The Corps Marshal reiterated the agency’s commitment to rid the state of all environmental nuisances, such as street trading and hawking on the major highways.

She warned the public against any form of attacks on her operatives carrying out official duties to ensure the general cleanliness of the State.

Mrs Akinpelu, however, appealed to market leaders and transport unions to partner with the Agency in the discharge of official duties.

