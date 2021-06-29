ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspects for impersonating police officers and carrying fake warrant cards.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the arrested suspects portrayed themselves to be police officers in Ibogun town, Ifo local government area of Ogun State and attempted to defraud a hotel owner.

“The suspects, Tajudeen Bankole and Fawoyi Rotimi were arrested following a distress call received from one Ibikunle Idowu that the two men came to his hotel, presented themselves as police officers, and demanding for an unspecified amount of money from him.

“He stated further that the two men were threatening to bundle him into their motor if he refused to meet their demands.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ibogun division CSP Samuel Oladele mobilized his men and moved to the scene where they met the two men and got them arrested,” the statement reads.

When interrogated, one of the suspects confessed that he is a dismissed police officer, while the other suspect used to be an informant, Mr Oyeyemi said.

“They confessed further that they were passing through the area when they discovered that they don’t have much fuel in their car and they decided to extort the owner of the hotel in order to get money to fuel the car,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Oyeyemi said two forged police warrant cards were recovered from the suspects.

Similarly, operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) apprehended one Oduola Abiola for impersonating to be a civil defense officer.

Mr Oyeyemi said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested when a stolen phone was traced to him at Ibara area of Abeokuta.

“He was arrested with a complete civil defense uniform which he claimed to have stolen from a civil defense officer,” Mr Oyeyemi added.

All three suspects have been transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation, the police said.