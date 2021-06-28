ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday directed officers to start impounding vehicles with tinted glass that have no police permits in the state.

Mr Odumosu gave the order while addressing senior officers, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Departments at the POWA Hall, Ikeja, on Monday.

The police chief addressed the officers on the “general security of the state and the need to be proactive rather than being reactive to security issues in Lagos State.”

He directed the officers to impound vehicles without tint permits and arrest their owners, except those with factory-fitted tints.

In a statement released by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, the police commissioner also directed the police “to go hard on unauthorised persons using siren and police spy numbers.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to henceforth enforce the orders on the use of tint permits, siren and Police SPY Number plates as reiterated by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc in order to reduce crimes to barest minimum in the state.

“He reiterated that existing tint permits remain valid while only new vehicles with factory-fitted tints are exempted and vehicles with other forms of tints, other than factory-fitted, be impounded while the owners are apprehended and charged to court accordingly.

“Equally, the police boss ordered the officers in the command to enforce the orders on the use of siren and police SPY Number plates as unauthorised individuals must be arrested and their vehicles impounded for prosecution,” the statement reads.

Mr Odumosu clarified that approved police SPY number plates must be fixed and used on registered trucks/pickups, not on private SUVs or cars.

“Anyone who violates this order and does not enjoy constitutional immunity and will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws,” Mr Odumosu said.

Similarly, Mr Odumosu directed the police tactical units to deploy resources to curb crimes in the state.

Mr Odumosu told the units to “sniff criminals out of their hideouts” within the states. He also directed them to embark on massive raids of criminals at their identified black spots across the state.

The police boss urged the public to avail the police with the necessary information that will help curb crimes and criminality in the state.

He also warned police officers to carry out their duties diligently and devoid of corruption and extortion as any professional misconducts will be meted with severe disciplinary sanction.