The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected cultists during a supremacy battle at Orelope area of Ilogbo-Ota of the state on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement released on Monday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson.

Mr Oyeyemi said the arrested suspects are ‘notorious cultists’ that have been making life difficult for residents of the area.

The suspects, Jamiu Okanlawon, 20, and Oluwaseun Owoeye, 30, alongside other cult members engaged a rival cult group in a supremacy battle on Sunday, which led to their arrest.

“The suspects were arrested, following a distress call received by the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, that the cultists are on rampage, thereby making life difficult for innocent members of the public.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO mobilised his men, in collaboration with local vigilante and stormed the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who had already inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the duo of 45 years old Modinat Lawal and one Ope Saheed took to flight, but two amongst them were apprehended, while others escaped,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson said one locally fabricated single barrel pistol, three live cartridges, one dagger casing, and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

He added that the injured persons were taken to the hospital by the police for urgent medical treatment.

The statement quoted the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Awolowo, to have directed the transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation.