ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun have nabbed three tricycle operators at Awa-Ijebu for allegedly stealing 300 bags of cement from a warehouse.

This is contained in a statement released on Sunday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson.

The suspects were apprehended in a bush close to the warehouse where they kept the stolen items.

They were first arrested on June 2 and granted bail but were re-arrested on Saturday after the police said they jumped bail.

The suspects, Lawal Bidemi, Olalekan Azeez, and Opeloyeru Kayode allegedly conspired to steal 300 bags of cement from the warehouse belonging to Sandtrust quarry company.

“The suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Awa ijebu divisional headquarters, by a staff of the company, who reported that he saw some people in a bush very close to the quarry loading cement into their tricycles. He reported further that the cement is suspected to have been stolen from the warehouse of their company.

“Upon the report, the DPO Awa Ijebu division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels, but they were hotly chased, and three amongst them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, the three suspects confessed to have stolen the cement from the warehouse of Sandtrust quarry, and that they used their tricycles to convey it to the bush, from where they were taken it to the buyers in batches,” the statement reads.

Mr Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects confessed further that they have sold parts of the stolen cement to their customers before they were caught.

“51 bags of cement were recovered from them in the bush, while another 20 bags were recovered from one of the buyers, while the three tricycles they used for the operation were also impounded,” he said in the statement.

Suspects jumped bail – Police

The police spokesperson further said the suspects, who were arrested on June 2, were granted administrative bail during the strike embarked on by judicial workers.

He said the intention was to arraign the suspects once the court resumes, but they jumped bail.

“Surprisingly, the three suspects jumped bail and went ahead to accuse the DPO of demanding bribe from them, and that their refusal to bribe him made the DPD not to release their tricycles.

“They were subsequently traced to their hideout in Ijebu-Ode where they were re-arrested on the 26th of June 2021,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo, has directed that the suspects be charged to court without further delay.

The police boss also directed that their other accomplices as well as their buyers be hunted and brought to justice.