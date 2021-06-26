ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Saturday, said it arrested 338 suspected drug pushers in the last 12 months.

Ishaku Kwajafa, the Commandant of NDLEA in Ogun, made the disclosure at a programme to mark this year’s United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT).

The theme of the event, held at the Command’s headquarters at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, is “Share Facts About Drugs, Save Lives”.

Mr Kwajafa said the suspects comprise 298 male and 40 females.

Seizures

He said the command seized 3.9 kg of cannabis sativa and 974,427 kg of psychotropic substances within the period.

He said that 1.18 litres and 115.5 litres of codeine and ‘scushes’ respectively were also seized, alongside 0.03kg and 0.022 kg of heroine and cocaine.

“We have counselled 46 clients, made two refferals to the hospital and also convicted two people within 12 months,” the commandant said.

He said that IDADAIT celebration serves as a reiteration of the commitment to free societies from the evils of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Mr Kwajafa said the theme emphasised the importance of combating disinformation campaigns about illegal drugs that could harm the public.

The commandant said the activities of the agency had revolved on two stand points of drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction.

He said that peer pressure, frustration and poor parenting were part of the reasons why youths engaged in drug abuse.

Mr Kwajafa said the agency had continued to carry out drug abuse campaigns through the radio and the television in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols to various target groups.

The commandant listed the groups as the youths, students, commercial vehicle drivers, civil servants teachers and community leaders, among others.

Mr Kwajafa appealed to the people of the state, particularly the parents, “to be close to their children”.

He urged parents “to offer good advice to their children and wards in order to check the menace of drug abuse.” (NAN)