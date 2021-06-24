The Oyo State government says it is planning to integrate banks’ close-circuit television (CCTV) into the state’s security network to improve security within and outside the banking environment.

Governor Seyi Makinde stated this while receiving the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) team, led by its President, Bayo Olugbemi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Ibadan on Thursday.

He added that his administration would collaborate with CIBN on physical development and capacity building for its relevant workforce in the state.

Mr Makinde commended the efforts of the institute and indeed, the banking industry for its various contributions to the development of the state, especially towards ensuring an efficient and effective security system.

He said that his administration would continue to support the institution’s activities.

“On the request for members of the civil service here to take advantage of the training and retraining from the institute, we will look into that.

“I know that one thing this administration has done is to give opportunities to our people to up their game.

“So, this actually fits into our efforts in that direction, and we will take advantage of that.

“Also, we will be willing to share our own experiences dealing with governance at both the state and local levels.

“So collaborating with CIBN is given and I will always look for a situation where both sides have benefits to take out of such interactions.

“As an administration, we are pushing really hard on the security of lives and property, and you will agree with me that banking environments are places that are prone to attacks.

“We have, through the Executive Assistant on Security, tried to reach out to banks around here to install CCTV cameras and basically integrate them into our own security network,” the governor stated.

He promised to make land available for the institute to build its secretariat in the state “so as to allow CIBN contribute to the expansion of the economy of the state.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the CIBN President said the banking sector would continue to partner with the state government towards achieving its goal of taking the state to greater heights.

He said that CIBN was ready to collaborate with the state government in organising a yearly seminar on banking and allied matters for the state judiciary.

According to him, CIBN will leverage on its over 20 years’ experience of running similar programme for all judges in the country, in collaboration with National Judicial Institute.

He said that the institute would be willing to partner with relevant ministries in the state to enhance the capacity of their personnel in the areas of banking and finance.

Mr Olugbemi appreciated the state government for supporting the banking industry, “particularly in the provision of effective security, as this had provided a conducive environment for the industry to thrive in the state”.

(NAN)