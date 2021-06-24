Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Thursday sentenced one Ibrahim Saleh to 16 years in prison for stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Saleh was first arraigned on August 14, 2014.

He pleaded not guilty then and was remanded.

The case went on trial and prosecution called some witnesses.

Mr Saleh was re-arraigned on Thursday after a plea bargain agreement, and pleaded guilty.

In her judgment, the judge, Mrs Okikiolu-Ighile,held that the sentence was in line with Section 76 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2011.

“The court has ascertained from the defendant that he entered into the plea bargain agreement on his own free volition.

“In the light of the defendant’s plea, I have taken into consideration the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and I have considered the voluntariness established by the defendant in court.

“I find the defendant guilty as charged.

“In sentencing, I have looked deeply into the plea bargain agreement, and I am satisfied that Saleh understood why he pleaded guilty.

“Having been found guilty of the charge, I hereby sentence you to 16 years imprisonment starting from the date of remand, which is August 14, 2014,” she held.

Mrs Okikiolu-Ighile ordered that the convict should be returned to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre to complete his jail term.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, A. O. Odusanya, told the court that convict committed the offence in March 2014 at 8:45 p.m. at D3, HFP Close, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi. Lagos.

Mrs Odusanya said Mr Saleh broke into the house of the complainant, Uche Iwuamadi, and stole his valuables.

She listed items stolen to include six gold wristwatches, four mobile phones, one television set and four pairs of shoes

According to Mrs Odusanya, the other stolen items include a wallet containing Automated Teller Machine cards, and a 1998 model Honda Accord with registration No. LSR 197 DX.

The counsel said the convict also attempted to steal from his victim, gold trinkets and one Mitsubishi SUV marked KSF 115 BF.

Mrs Odusanya, however, noted that prosecution had entered into a plea bargain agreement with Mr Saleh.

“We are aware that this court is not bound by the plea bargain agreement.

“In view of plea of guilt of the defendant and the plea bargain agreement, we urge the court to accept same and make it the judgment of this court,” the counsel submitted.

She noted that the offence contravened Section 296 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Counsel to the defendant, J. I. Osagiede, aligned with the submission of the prosecution counsel, and urged the court to accept the plea bargain agreement.

(NAN)