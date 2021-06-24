ADVERTISEMENT

A student of the University of Lagos on Thursday told journalists how she fatally stabbed the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in a lodge in Lekki, Lagos.

The police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday night at her home in Yaba.

The 300-level Mass Communication student, identified as Chidinma, while being paraded by the police at the state command in Ikeja said she began a romantic relationship with Mr Ataga four months ago.

“We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way,” said Chidinma, 21, according to Punch newspaper.

“Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.”

The suspect said Mr Ataga then became violent towards her and she kept fighting back.

“At some point, he hit my head on the wall and I also retaliated,” she said.

“At some point, he was chasing me around the kitchen cabinet. I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor.”

The suspect said she used Mr Ataga’s ATM card to withdraw N380,000 from his account after the incident.

The police said the deceased’s bank account has been blocked and that the owner of the lodge where the incident took place is in custody.