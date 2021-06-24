ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnant woman and two men have been confirmed dead in multiple accidents that happened around the Danco axis on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

He noted that the accident involved a Mazda bus marked LND 676 XX loaded with tomatoes and another Mazda bus marked BDG 755 YA loaded with cassava flakes (garri).

Mr Akinbiyi added that it also involved a DAF truck (flat body) with registration number XY 895 GGE and a granite-laden Iveco truck marked JBD 16 XY.

Mr Akinbiyi said the driver of the Mazda bus carrying ‘garri’ lost control due to speeding and rammed into a truck from the rear which led to multiple hits by other vehicles.

“Among the three casualties who died in the unfortunate crash are two men who are occupants of the Mazda bus loaded with ‘garri’, while the pregnant woman was in the Mazda bus carrying tomatoes,’’ he said.

The TRACE spokesperson said the deceased were evacuated by the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to Idera Hospital’s private morgue, Sagamu.

He added that all the vehicles involved in the accident had been towed to the Police Divisional Command in Sagamu.

Mr Akinbiyi commiserated with the families of the deceased.

He also cautioned motorists to desist from speeding and always consider other road users.

(NAN)