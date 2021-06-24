ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 56-year-old man, Abiodun Abdulahi, should be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

The police charged Mr Abdulahi, who resides in Ilado Badagry, Lagos State, with defilement.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola, gave the order, following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Mr Abdullahi, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 27.

Earlier, Mr Eruada said that Mr Abdullahi committed the offence on May 31 at his residence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.

(NAN)