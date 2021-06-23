ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Wednesday at plenary, passed a bill to establish the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences in Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The Senate also passed a bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Gwoza in Borno State.

The passage of the bills was a sequel to the consideration of two reports by the Committee on Health and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Umar Sadiq, the senator who presented the report on behalf of the Committee on Health, said the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences was hinged on the need to create more access to higher education in the field of medical sciences.

According to him, the eventual establishment of the university will attract people to Abeokuta via provision of higher educational academic and professional programme to Nigerians seeking to study in the field of medicine and allied professional disciplines.

Sandy Onuh, who presented the report of the Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND Committee on behalf of the Chairman, Babba Kaita Ahmad, said the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, would support the North-east region to improve education and infrastructure needs as well as balance access among the nation’s diverse demographics.

(NAN)