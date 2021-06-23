ADVERTISEMENT

The body of Adewumi Abiola, a police inspector killed by suspected kidnappers, was buried Wednesday in Igbemo Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Abiola was shot dead on June 16, a day after celebrating his 40th birthday, by suspected kidnappers, who also abducted four Chinese rail workers at a construction site in Alaagba village, Ogun.

The expatriates were, however, released on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was attached to “P Department Operations,” Oyo State Command, was an escort to the Chinese contractors handling Lagos/Ibadan rail project before his demise.

The remains of Mr Abiola, brought from Ibadan by a team of police personnel, were interred at his uncompleted building in Igbemo Ekiti.

NAN reports that the late police inspector was survived by an 80-year-old mother, Olubiyo Abiola, a young wife and four female children, who are all in primary schools.

The slain officer’s elder sister, Caroline Bamigboye, described the police officer’s death as traumatising.

An uncle to the deceased, Laolu Omosilade, applauded the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, for her swift action, which, he said, hastened the release of the body for burial.

Mr Omosilade, a former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti council, called on CCECC, police authorities as well as Oyo and Ekiti state governments to assist the family the late officer left behind.

“The most pathetic aspect of the whole thing is that Adewumi’s brother, who had a hunchback, was also gruesomely murdered by suspected ritualists about four years ago on Aramoko/Itawure road in Ekiti.

“The mother relies on Adewumi for survival and now, the life support has been removed. People should show empathy toward this distraught woman,” he said. (NAN)