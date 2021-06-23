ADVERTISEMENT

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 64-year-old man, Durodola Kayode, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly raping his step-mother.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Adejare Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 13 at Ayetoro-Ekiti.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Mojisola Salau, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional facility, pending issuance of legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 5, for mention.

In another development, a 29-year-old man, Owajulu Tobi, was ordered to be remanded in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Mr Elijah told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 15 at Emure-Ekiti.

He said the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the DPP.

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

Mrs Salau also ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre, pending legal advice.

She adjourned the case till July 5, for mention. (NAN)