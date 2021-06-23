ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday ordered that a driver, Elijah Shokoya, who allegedly drove recklessly and caused the death of an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Lagos State Government charged Mr Shokoya with involuntary manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala, who gave the order, adjourned the case until July 14, for trial.

Earlier, the prosecution led by Olayinka Adeyemi, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said the defendant caused the death of Olawale Akinmade at 7.20 p.m. on January 26, on the Ikorodu Expressway by Demurin Junction, Ketu, Lagos.

Mrs Adeyemi said the defendant hit Mr Akinmade, a LASTMA official, with his Opel Car with registration number AAA 74 GG.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and is punishable under Section 229 of the same law,” she said.

Mrs Adeyemi asked for a trial date and requested that the defendant be further remanded at the correctional facility.

The defence counsel, Abiodun Kolawale from the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), also requested for a short adjournment to present Mr Shokoya’s bail application before the court.

(NAN)