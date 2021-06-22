ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his two-year-old daughter and their maid.

The suspect, Kingsley Achugbu, was arrested on Monday by police operatives attached to the Festac Division following a complaint by the maid.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Lagos police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the victims have been taken to the hospital for examination and care.

“The police operatives attached to Festac Division of the Command, on Monday 21st, June, 2021, arrested one Kingsley Achugbu, m, 35, of Festac Area, Lagos, for alleged sexual harassment of his wife’s housemaid (name withheld) and his biological daughter of 2 year old.

“The housemaid had reported the matter to the police at Festac Division, in the company of one Mrs Justina Nelson, f, of Children and Vulnerable Persons Network and the police swung into action immediately.

“The 2-year-old survivor has been taken to the hospital for medical examination and expert report for further investigation,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

Reacting to the matter, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the police command is ready to fight sexual offences and domestic-based violence headlong in Lagos.

Mr Odumosu reiterated zero tolerance for sexual offences like rape, defilement, sexual harassment and assault, and domestic-based, which he said have been the order of the day in the society.

The police boss promised to work with relevant government agencies and non-governmental organisations to fight the societal menaces to a halt in the state.

Mr Odumosu ordered that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.

He appealed to members of the public to always report all cases of sexual harassment and assault and domestic-based violence to the police and other relevant agencies for necessary action.