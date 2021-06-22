ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 25-year-old businessman, Gabriel Audu, who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, A.O. Layinka, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 6 for the DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who lives in Ikeja, is charged with threat to life and rape.

Prosecution Counsel, Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 5 at his residence.

He said the defendant “defiled” his neighbour’s daughter.

The defendant, he said, lured the girl to his room, raped her and threatened to kill her if she tells anybody.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 attracts life imprisonment for “defilement.”

(NAN)