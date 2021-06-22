ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB) says it has begun refunding the 2021 Hajj fare to intending pilgrims.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Dauda Salau, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Mr Salau said the refund followed the recent cancellation of the exercise for international pilgrims by Saudi Arabia authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised the intending pilgrims to visit the board’s Secretariat at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta with their international passports and payment receipts for the refund.

Mr Salau also advised those who wished to defer their hajj deposits till 2022 to notify the board for proper documentation, assuring them of the safety of their money.

He called Muslim faithful in the state to keep hope alive and pray that the exercise would be possible in 2022.

(NAN)