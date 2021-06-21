ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, inaugurated the board of the State Security Network and Amotekun corps, as part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen the corps for optimal performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration, which took place at the Executive Council chamber of the Governor’s office, has Kunle Togun, a retired brigadier-general, as Chairman of the board, with Olayinka Olayanju, a retired colonel, as the Commandant.

The board also has Enitan Akinbode as the Secretary, while the Commissioner of Police, NSCDC Commandant, representative of Armed Forces, Executive Secretary of State Security Trust Fund and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters are members.

Also on the board are representatives from the three senatorial districts of the state, with Onipetu of Ijeru, Oladapo Oyediran, representing the state traditional council.

In his remarks, Mr Makinde said that the inauguration of the board would enhance more visible actions in securing the state.

This, he also said, would a foster better relationship between Amotekun in the state and its counterparts neighbouring states of Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti.

According to him, one of the reasons for the establishment of Amotekun in the state is to bring security operatives closer to the people.

Mr Makinde said since the state police currently being demanded was a constitutional issue “and a big task”, Amotekun would continue to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies to protect lives and property across the state.

He noted that despite the visible challenges that Amotekun personnel were facing, they had been able to fill the gap of local policing successfully.

The governor appealed to those politicising the issue of security in the state to have a rethink and join hands with his administration in its task of tackling the challenges.

He promised his government would continue to take the issue of security of lives and property seiously, so that people would be able to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

Mr Makinde further hinted that very soon, his government would let the people of the state know the new things put in place as far as security was concerned.

He urged the general public to give total support to the security operatives, stressing that issue of security was a collective responsibility.

“The issue of security is not that of the governor or the government alone. Everybody needs to play his/her part,” the governor said.

NAN reports the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, commissioners and other top government functionaries witnessed the inauguration.

