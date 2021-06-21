ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested one Adeshina Adebowale for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman at Idanyin area of the state on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement released on Monday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson.

The suspect, 40, was arrested after a complaint was made at Idanyin Division by the son of the victim.

“Men of Ogun state police command, on Sunday 20th of June 2021 arrested one Adesina Adebowale for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 60 years old woman (name withheld).

“The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Idanyin Divisional Headquarters by the son of the victim, who came with his mother to the station and reported that at about 4p.m. of the said day, while his 60 years old mother was in her apartment, the suspect broke into the apartment, and had sex with her forcefully.

“Upon the report, the DPO Idanyin Division, CSP Olayinka Kuye, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect. He was subsequently traced and apprehended, while the victim was quickly taken to hospital for medical treatment,” the statement reads.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime and he has been transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a similar incident in June 2020 when a 25-year-old man, Wasiu Bankole, raped a 70-year-old woman in the Ijoko area of Sango Ota.

The suspect was said to have entered the room of the victim while she was asleep and raped her.