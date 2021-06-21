ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, on Monday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Jamiu Popoola, who allegedly beat up a woman to death be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Mr Popoola with murder.

Chief Magistrate O.G. Oghre, who did not take the plea of Mr Popoola, ordered that he be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutors (DPP).

She ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP.

Mrs Oghre adjourned the case until August 3.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Doney Raphel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 30, at Meiran, a Lagos surburb.

He alleged that the suspect punched the deceased, Ajoke Adeshemowo, 35.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which carries a death sentence.

(NAN)