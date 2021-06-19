ADVERTISEMENT

An angry mob set ablaze a truck belonging to the Dangote Group after it fatally hit two people on Friday evening along Dangote-Ibeshe road in Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun.

The Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to the )) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Mr Akinbiyi, quoting witnesses, said the truck driver drove recklessly, left his lane and faced the motorcycle, thereby hitting and killing both the rider and his passenger.

He said “An angry mob later set the Dangote truck on fire while the driver ran away.

“The case is being handled by the Dangote plant police post,” he said.

He noted that it took the intervention of the police and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to calm frayed nerves and the situation.

The TRACE spokesperson added that the remains of one of the deceased had been deposited at Ilaro General Hospital morgue, while the other victim has been buried by the family members.

He commiserated with the family of the dead victims, while admonishing truck drivers to resist the temptation of reckless and dangerous driving and give consideration to other road users.

In January, another truck belonging to the company ran into some residents and students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, killing at least eight people.

(NAN)