ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos on Friday brought to court 37-year-old Fatai Adegbesan, for allegedly clubbing his mother to death with a plank.

The defendant was charged with murder before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

His plea was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, O.G. Oghre, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional facility pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecutor, Doney Raphel, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 10, about 11.00 p.m., at No. 85, Cele bus stop, Oke Eletu, Ijede, Ikorodu.

According to Mr Raphel, the defendant had used a plank to beat the deceased, Risikat Adegbesan, 70, to death.

The alleged offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which carries a death sentence on conviction.

Mrs Oghre adjourned until August 3 pending receipt of legal advice.

(NAN)