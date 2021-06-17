ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were, on Thursday, feared killed in a clash among the youth of Inalende, Abebi and Oopo areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the clash had started since Wednesday when a group of youth from Inalende were said to have killed two people in Oopo, allegedly with the support of their counterparts from Abebi.

The incident came barely 24 hours after people were reportedly killed during a clash between phone dealers at Iwo Road and transport workers.

NAN also reports that Oopo, Abebi and Inalende are neighbouring areas in the heart of Ibadan, the state capital.

A witness, who requested not to be named, told NAN that clashes among the youth in the affected areas had become rampant recently.

The witness said that the youth in the area were still threatening to retaliate the killing of their members, notwithstanding the heavy presence of security agencies.

He said: “I am confirming it. I am a newspaper vendor in this area but I don’t want you to mention my name.

“The two boys are already down (killed) as I speak with you.

“Although the police and NSCDC personnel were here to maintain peace, those guys were still threatening to retaliate the killing of their two members.

“I wish the police can still send more reinforcement to our area to ensure that more lives are not lost.”

Another witness said: “They have killed two people already. We have yet to know those behind the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with NAN.

Mr Osifeso, however, said that no life was lost in the incident.

“Yes, there was a little bit of violence in the area and we have deployed adequate tactical operatives to maintain law and order.

“The divisional police officer (DPO) of that area is there; no live was lost,” the police spokesman said.

(NAN)