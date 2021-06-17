ADVERTISEMENT

A High Court in Ado Ekiti on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Kehinde Olajide, 22 to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Delivering judgment, Lekan Ogunmoye, the judge, held that the prosection had proven ingredients of armed robbery against Mr Olajide, without any reasonable doubt.

Also charged with Mr Olajide are Kareem Azeez, 24, Bamisile Lateef, 28, and Adebayo Basiru, 25.

Mr Ogunmoye, however, discharged Messrs Azeez, Lateef and Basiru of all charges.

“Olajide is hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May God almighty have mercy upon his soul.

The prosecution said the offence is contrary to section 6(b), 3(1) and 1(b)(a) of robbery and firearms (Special provision) Act, Cap.R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecution said the convict and others at various times in Ado Ekiti, armed with dangerous weapons, robbed Dayo Folorunsho, Saka Yusuf, Adeoye Oluwatosin, Adeola Oluwatobi, Olayemi Aremu, Hambali Ojo and Ayodele Oluwafemi of their belongings.

The prosecution said the convict and others stole Mobile phones, Lexus E5 350, recharge cards, Bajaj motorcycle, wrist watches, ZDX Acura and cash of N205,500.

To prove its case, the prosecution counsel, H.A Adeyemi, called five witnesses while exhibit tendered include statements of the accused, locally made pistols, two live cartridges, black mask, among others.

(NAN).