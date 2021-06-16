ADVERTISEMENT

For stealing a jewelry box, plasma television, perfumes, and other items, an Osun Magistrate court in Ile-Ife, sentenced a 30-year-old woman, Toyin Akinyemi, to 18 months imprisonment.

Ms Akinyemi was arraigned for theft and burglary on Wednesday.

She pleaded guilty to the offence said to have been committed on May 28, 2021, around 1.00 p.m. at the Modomo area of Ile-Ife.

The prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, informed the court that the convict broke into the house of the complainant, AbdulHammed Toheeb to steal one Hisense plasma TV valued at N72,000, one industrial machine cost N105,000, and a wristwatch valued at N70,000.

She also stole a box of jewellery valued at N50,000, small collection of perfume valued at N4,000; a pair of sandals valued at N15,000, and a power bank valued at N17,000.

The offence committed by Ms Akinyemi contravened Sections 383, 390 (9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun, 2002.

In her judgment, Magistrate Bose Idowu convicted Ms Akinyemi without an option of a fine.

She noted that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others who may want to engage in such crimes in the future.