The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that seven persons died in an explosion after a commercial bus collided with a petrol tanker at Ajilete on the Idiroko expressway on Wednesday.

The FRSC Idiroko Unit Commander, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Mr Olaluwoye said the accident occurred around 8.45 a.m.

The unit commander said the bus, due to speeding, rammed into the tanker, laden with litres of petroleum products while it was ascending the sloppy Ajilete road.

He said that nine persons were involved in the accident which claimed seven lives, leaving two others with various degrees of injuries.

(NAN)