ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State, will today decide the case filed by the candidate of the opposition PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, against the victory of the ruling APC flagbearer, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the October 10, 2020 governor election.

A three-man panel of judges, led by Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua, would make its verdict on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that Mr Jegede’s counsel, Oyeachi Ikpeazu, SAN, had earlier approached the Appeal Court, saying Mr Akeredolu’s nomination was not constitutional.

This came after an election petition tribunal, led by Justice Umar Abubakar, ruled on April 20, 2021 that the qualification of the APC candidate and his deputy were not a pre-election matter, but a constitutional matter, which is not within its jurisdiction.

“The issue raised therein in this petition are settled issues of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this tribunal has no jurisdiction,” the tribunal said then.

This was in accordance with the argument of the counsels of Mr Akeredolu, and the electoral body INEC.

Not pleased with the tribunal judgement, Mr Jegede proceeded to the Court of Appeal, insisting that the case was not a pre-election matter.

Mr Akeredolu won in 15 of the state’s 18 local government areas in the October 2020 election.

Me Jegede, won in the remaining three local governments.

A total of 17 candidates took part in the election.

INEC’s returning officer and vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Idowu Olayinka, made the announcement after all the results across the state’s 18 local government areas were collated.